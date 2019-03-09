|
Christine Marie (Dowling) Fischer of Marshfield, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019, at the age of 62, after a strong fight against complications from the Flu. Beloved wife of William "Billy" V. Fischer of Marshfield and daughter of Catherine "Cis" (Connor) and the late Richard Dowling, Christine was the loving mother of Kristin Fischer of Marshfield, Lauren Shiebler and her husband Charlie of Duxbury, and Ryan Fischer of Dorchester; cherished grandmother of Rosie Phillips and Henry and William Shiebler; and dear sister of Richard Dowling Jr. of Duxbury, Eileen Perry and her husband Chris of Marshfield, and Sean Dowling and his wife Lori of Plymouth. She also leaves many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Christine and husband Billy, both originally from Roslindale, moved to Marshfield and raised 3 beautiful children, Kristin, Lauren, and Ryan. She was recognized as a daughter, a mother, a nana and sister, but to those who also love her she is Chris, Maja, and Mrs. Not only did she raise and care for her family, she cared for patients as a nurse for 42 years. Her kindness and compassion transcended into her patient care, along with her quick wittedness and say-it-like-it-is outlook. Most recognized as an OB-GYN RN, Christine safely brought hundreds of babies into this world, including several of her nieces and nephews, while caring for their mothers simultaneously. Reassuring them the entire way through, not only with her clinical expertise, but with her natural comforting presence. Christine was a leader in the nursing community, and passed along her knowledge through teaching to student nurses. Just recently retired, Christine spent her time caring for her grandchildren. She was also an avid knitter at Yarn's End in Norwell, enjoyed exploring new cooking recipes, and most of all, vacationing with her husband and family. She will be greatly missed. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, Marshfield. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Christine Parish Church, 1295 Main Street, Marshfield. Donations in Christine's memory can be made to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2019