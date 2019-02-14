Home

POWERED BY

Services
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Resources
More Obituaries for John Snee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Snee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John J. Snee Obituary
John J. Snee, of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Marshfield, passed away on February 10, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Marilyn (Lee) Snee, he was the loving father of John Snee and his wife Carole of Marshfield, Marilyn Snee of Hermosa Beach, Calif., Mary Snee of Santa Monica, Calif., Elizabeth Curran and her husband Patrick of Barrington, R.I., Patricia Brennan and her husband Louis of Dedham, Michael Snee and his wife Meghan of Plymouth, and Brian Snee and his wife Meredith of Hanover. John was the proud grandfather to 12 grandchildren; and dear brother of Mary Stackpole, Eileen Nash, James Snee, Kathleen Roman, Rosaleen Cardillo, and the late Thomas Snee. He was also an uncle to many cherished nieces and nephews. John was born in New York, N.Y., and graduated from St. John's High School in Goshen, N.Y. He also served in the U.S. Army and attended the University of Hartford. A dedicated employee, John retired from AT&T after 32 years with the company. John enjoyed his long retirement spending time with his wife of over 60 years and playing golf in Florida. During the warmer months, he returned north to Marshfield to spend time with his grandchildren and see his friends at his favorite coffee shop in Humarock. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in Marshfield. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Christine's Church, 1295 Main Street, Marshfield. Burial will be at a later date. Donations in John's memory can be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
Download Now