Norman Mike Bissell, age 80, of Marshfield, Massachusetts, died Thursday morning, February 7, 2018 surrounded by his family. Born October 18, 1938, in Boston, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Norman F. Bissell and Agnes C. Bissell. Mike spent his life in service. After graduating from the Virginia Military Institute in 1961, he served 26 years in the U.S. Army as a helicopter pilot. After his retirement from the military he returned to VMI as the schools commandant for four years. He then was instrumental in the development of the Virginia Womens Institute for Leadership, the nations only all-female corps of cadets, at Mary Baldwin College where he served as its commandant for 18 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Janice Emery Bissell; along with seven children; Gary Bissell of Lexington, Virginia, Mark Bissell of Fogelsville, Pennsylvania, Drew Bissell of Bristow, Virginia, Brooke Hartwell of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Kerri Brock of Bristow, Virginia, Collin Bissell of Lexington, Virginia, and Brandon Bissell of Clarksville, Tennessee; 18 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Fay Hession of Marshfield, Massachusetts; and many other loving nieces, nephews and relatives. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm, Tuesday, February 12, 2018 at Pierce Funeral Home on 9609 Center Street in Manassas, Virginia. A Memorial service will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, February 13, 2018 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on 8213 Linton Hall Road in Gainesville, Virginia, with Father VanderWoude officiating. A rec- eption will follow the Memorial Service from 12:30 until 3 pm at the Regency Country Club at 15351 Championship Drive, Haymarket, Virginia. Burial will occur at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date (date and time will be published when confirmed). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or www.nationalmssociety.org
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2019