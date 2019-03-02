|
Paul J. "Jimmy" Genovese of Marshfield passed away on February 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 61. He was the beloved husband of Catherine (Torchetti) Genovese; and loving father of James Genovese and Joseph Genovese, both of Marshfield; adoring grandfather of Giana Genovese; loving brother and friend to Alan Genovese and his wife Linda of Cohasset, Dianne Hagblom and her husband Frederick of Brookfield, and the late Francis Genovese. He was son of the late Frank and Concettina (Valanzola) Genovese; and leaves behind many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Jimmy was the definition of loving, caring, genuine, generous, and lastly hilarious. He could make you laugh and smile in any situation. Jimmy had a drive and tendency to do everything all the way, whether it was loving his family and friends unconditionally or perfecting his craft. All he ever wanted was for his family to be safe and secure. If you knew Jimmy, you knew where to find him, at the beach perfecting his tan with his beautiful dog, Sophie, smiling with the sun shining on his face. He was loved by so many. Visiting hours on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. will conclude with a funeral service at 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in Marshfield. Donations in Jimmy's memory can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2019