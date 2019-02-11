|
Raymond Ray S. Watjus, age 74, of Maynard, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of Norma (Daley) Watjus. Born in Concord, Massachusetts on July 29, 1944, he was the son of the late Matti and Vieno (Makela) Watjus. Ray was a lifelong Maynard resident. He graduated from Maynard High School, class of 1963. He played on the Maynard High School football team. Ray met his wife Norma in 1963. They married on June 12, 1965 and settled in Maynard. Ray worked for Specialty Products & Insulation Co. in Auburn as a Salesman, retiring in 2010. Family was most important to Ray. He was an adoring husband and loved spending time with his daughters Deborah and Pamela. He cherished the time spent with his granddaughters Isabelle, Ella, Georgia and Hadley. Ray was an avid New England Patriots fan. He enjoyed traveling, especially to the Caribbean Islands. Ray also enjoyed golfing, fishing and playing tennis in his younger days. He is survived by his loving wife Norma Watjus of Maynard; his daughters Deborah and husband Matthew Mellor of Andover; Pamela Votzakis and Fiance Tom Prior of Agawam; his grandchildren, Isabelle Mellor, Ella Votzakis, Georgia Mellor and Hadley Votzakis; his brothers, Robert Watjus of Sterling; Gary and wife Francy Watjus of Stow; sister-in-law Donna Watjus of Maynard; Shirley Daley of Stow; brother-in-law Norman Daley and wife Jean Daley of Ayer; and many nieces and nephews. Ray was predeceased by his brother Roy Watjus; sister-in-law Myrna Watjus; and brother-in-laws Lawrence Daley and James Daley. Family and friends will gather to honor and remem- ber Ray on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. | 1:00 p.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard. His memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home. Gifts in his memory may be made to 1661 Worcester Rd #301, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2019