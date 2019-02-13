|
Richard 'Dick' M. Robbins, age 74, of Newbury, Massachusetts formerly of Maynard, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019. He was the loving husband of Barbara 'Tudy' J. (Hatch) Robbins. Born in Lisbon, Maine on March 5, 1944, he was the son of the late Milton and Ernestine (Blais) Robbins. Dick was raised and educated in Lisbon, graduating from Lisbon High School class of 1962. Dick went on to attend Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. He graduated in 1964 with an Associate's Degree in Building Construction Management. Dick proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard. Dick and Tudy met in Boston while attending college. The couple married on September 3, 1966 at Saint Bridget Parish in Maynard. They settled in Maynard with their family in 1971. Dick worked as the Vice President of Construction for Lee Kennedy Company Inc. in Quincy for many years, retiring in 2011. In 2013 the family moved to their home on Plum Island. The couple spent winters in Clearwater, FL and summers on Plum Island. Dick loved to spend time on the beach and looked forward to happy hour and time spent with friends enjoying his favorite beverage, Titos and tonic. Family was most important to Dick. He loved to travel to the Caribbean Islands. Most recently the couple celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary in Hawaii. Dick was an avid sports fan and enjoyed following the Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins. He also enjoyed puttering in his yard in Maynard and maintain ing his vegetable and flower gardens. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Robbins of Newbury, MA; his children, Scott B. Robbins of Stoughton, MA; Bradford W. and wife Erin Robbins of Maynard, MA; Leslie J. and husband Joseph P. Longo of Walpole, MA; grandchildren, Branndon, Brett, Samantha, Donald, Sophia and Nathan; brother Daniel E. and wife Denise Robbins of Bluffton, South Carolina; nephews Thomas and Jeff Phelan. Dick was predeceased by his sister Connie Phelan. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Dick on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget Parish, 1 Percival Street, Maynard. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Maynard. The Robbins family greatly appreciated the care Dick received in his final days at House in Lincoln Gifts in his memory may be made to; 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers MA 01923. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.
