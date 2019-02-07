|
|
Salvatore P. Salamone, 88, of Peabody, formerly Maynard, with his family the owner of the former Salamones Market in Maynard, MA, passed peacefully Mon. Feb. 4, 2019 in Beverly. He was the beloved husband of the late Anne F. (Nobile) Salamone, to whom he was married for 50 years at the time of her passing in 2003. Born and raised in Maynard and a graduate of Maynard High School, he was the son of the late Rosario and Rosina (Terrasi) Salamone. Mr. Salamone and his family owned and operated Salamones Market, a fixture on Main Street in Maynard for 63 years. He and his wife Anne married in 1954, and a month later he began his active service with the 567th US Army Band, serving honorably during the Korean War. A talented musician, he played the clarinet and the saxophone. With his brothers Tony and Peter, he formed Salamones Orchestra, entertaining for over 20 years. Mr. Salamone loved ballroom dancing, and in later years traveled to Malden and Beverly to dances every Saturday night. He was a member of the Maynard Lodge of Elks, the St. Anthonys Society through St. Bridgets Church, and was active in the community senior centers in Peabody, Saugus, Beverly, and Danvers. He especially cherished time spent with his family and friends, loved and was always so proud supporting the theatre, music and sporting events of his grandchildren; and was looking forward to the birth of his first great-grandchild. He is survived by a daughter, Rosanne Lambert and her husband Walt of Milford, NH; son Anthony Salamone and his partner Shawn Tumpney of Santa Rosa, CA; grandchildren Lauren Lambert of Milford, NH, and Brian Lambert and his wife Nicole of Islip, NY; a sister Madeline Cookie Cyr of Stow; and his dear companion Frieda Palazzo of Revere. He was the brother of the late Anthony Salamone, Sophie Arena, Peter Salamone, Marion Marrella and Theresa Salamone, and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and sister in-law Mary Mambro of Methuen and extended family. Visiting hours are Fri. Feb. 8th from 3-7pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Sat. Feb. 9th at 10am in St. Bridgets Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard with burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Great Rd (Rte 117) Maynard. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, online at , or to the , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016, online at kidney.org 567th US Army Band, Korean War Vet. Memorial page actonfuneral home.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2019