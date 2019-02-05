Home

Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
118 High St.
Medford, MA
Anna DelGaudio Obituary
Anna (Di Nardo) DelGaudio, of Medford, passed away Sunday, February 3rd. She was 92. Born in Springdale, PA, she was the daughter of the late Domenic and Josephine (Barile) Di Nardo.
Anna loved to spend time with her family. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Anna enjoyed playing bingo and traveling to the casino, where you could find her at any slot machine. She loved traveling throughout New England, long car rides, and was fond of sitting on Revere beach.
Anna was the beloved wife of the late James H. DelGaudio. She was the devoted mother of James A. DelGaudio and his wife Ellen of Naperville, IL, Anthony J. DelGuadio and Shirl A. James of Topsham, ME, and Diana Natale and her husband Zachary Jr., of Medford. She was the loving grandmother of Michael, David, Kimberly, Melissa, Renay, Andrew and Dustin, and loving great-grandmother of 8. Dear sister of the late Carmen, Enrico and Jessie.
Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., Medford, Saturday, February 9th at 9 AM followed by a funeral mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Friday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent in Anna's name to the MA Chapter, Inc., Chatham Center Suite 450, 29 Crafts St., Newton, MA 02458. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net
Published in The Medford Transcript from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2019
