Paul J. Froio 74, of Rifle Colorado passed away peacefully on Friday, February 1, 2019, holding his daughters hand and with his best friend by his side, after a month in Hospice care. He leaves his son Shane Froio, daughter Tara Charles worth & son-in-law Eric, grandsons Austin, Uriaha and Tristan, and granddaughter Maya, his four sisters-Pauline, Beverly, Janice & Rosemarie, and his brother Jack. He also leaves his life-long friend Charles Bagley from Revere, Massachusetts who helped care for him in his final days. Paul grew up in Melrose, Massachusetts and attended St. Marys Grammar School, and Christopher Columbus High School in Boston. He later moved to Colorado and became an avid skier and formidable bridge player. His greatest pride was his grandchildren, and his love for them will surely be missed. A service in his memory will be held on Saturday, February 16th at 11:00a.m. at St. Marys Church in Rifle, Colorado, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Hospice of the Valley or Meals on Wheels.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2019