Ann (McGarry) Breda, 75, of Arcadia Road passed away suddenly Monday, February 11th in Leonard Morse Hospital after being stricken ill, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Durham, N.C. on April 29, 1943, the daughter of the (late) Gerald and Suzanne (Fox) McGarry, Ann was always the leader of her six younger siblings. Ann attended and graduated from Natick High School and then earned her Bachelors Degree from Framingham State University. Ann worked for John Hancock as a computer programmer until she had children. Ann has dedicated much of her life to being actively involved with the medical and special needs community as well as the Group Home providing care for her daughter Kristina. This includes a long involvement with Camp Arrowhead as a long-time member of the Board of Directors of PATH as well as an active member of the Disability Commission in Natick. Ann avidly watched Jeopardy, enjoyed reading the newspaper, solving crossword puzzles and weekends spent on Cape Cod in Falmouth, MA and extended vacations in Virginia Beach. Ann was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her family. Ann is survived by her devoted husband, Donald Breda, with whom she shared 49 happy years of marriage; her children: Donald Breda Jr. and his wife Erin of Natick, Elizabeth McKenney and her husband Paul of Natick, and Kristina Breda of Framingham; her precious grandchildren: Justin and Brian McKenney and Arianna and Lillian Breda, all of Natick; her siblings: Jed McGarry and his wife Pam of Marlboro, Katie Barker and her husband Dick of N.H., Ellen Carlson and her husband John of Chelmsford, Steve McGarry of Marlboro, Barbara Simpson and her husband Dick of Natick and John McGarry and his wife Nancy of Harvard; her sister in law: June Kaval and her husband Jack of Duxbury; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral on Saturday, February 16 at 9:00 A.M. from the John Everett and Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street, at Natick Common followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. St. Patricks Church, 44 E Central Street, Natick. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held Friday evening 4:00-8:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Anns name to: Advocates, 1881 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA 01701 (www.advocates.org) or PBS (www.PBS.org) For further information, or to sign a memorial guestbook, please visit: www.everettfuneral.com
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2019