John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Earl M. Berthiaume, 93 of Framing- ham died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Metro West Medical Center in Framingham. He was the husband of the late Edith (Canova) Berthiaume, and the late Marisa (Campana) Berthiaume. Born in Marlborough he was the son of the late Armond and Mary (Morin) Berthiaume. Earl was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy serving in WWII and was awarded the Silver Star. He was an avid golfer and accomplished card player and was a member of the Italo American Club of Wellesley. He is survived by his children Jean Tappan of Mendon, Nannette Ohman and her husband David of Natick, Dennis Campana and his wife Priscilla of Ohio, Joseph Campana and his wife Cindy of Methuen, his longtime companion Lorraine Fournier of Framingham, his son in law Stephen Rosenberg of Framingham, ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Diane Rosenberg and his son Earl A. Berthiaume. His Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 14th at 11:30 A.M. in the John Everett and Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, Natick. Visiting hours are Thursday morning beginning at 10:00 A.M. prior to the service. Burial St Stephen Cemetery Framingham. In lieu of flowers, donations may by made to the Autism Alliance of Metro West 1881 Worcester Road Suite, 100A Framingham MA 01701
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2019
