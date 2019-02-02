|
|
Edward Skip James Hurst, 88, of Natick died Wednesday, January 30th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health. He was the devoted, loving husband of June (Tozer) Hurst, sharing 65 years of marriage. Born in Natick on February 20, 1930 to the (late) Arthur J. and Mary (Mackenzie) Hurst and predeceased by his sister Hazel Graham and brother Donald Hurst. Skip graduated from Natick High School in 1948 and lived in Natick all his life. He was a true "Natickite." Skip worked for the Bricklayers, Masons and Plasterers Union until his retirement. Skip was a very active member of the Natick community, serving for over 35 years on the Natick Housing Authority and a life member of the Natick Elks, Meridan Masonic Lodge, Shriners and The Minuteman Model A Club. He was also a Master Sergeant for the National Guard, where he served for 11 years, beginning in high school. He was a Past President of the Bricklayers, Masons and Plasterers Union. He loved playing cards, enjoyed antique cars, but above all had a very deep love for his family. In addition to his wife, Skip is survived by his sons: Arthur Hurst and his wife Shelley of Ashland, Richard Hurst and his wife Robin of Natick; and his grandchildren: Alice (Hurst) Janke and her husband, Andrew, Richard Hurst Jr. and his wife Kayla, Ashley Hurst and Stephanie Hurst and her boyfriend, Justin Samrout. Visitation for Edward will be held on Sunday, February 3rd from 1:00-4:00 P.M. in the Chapel of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, Natick, MA 01760. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 4th at 11:00 A.M. in the Christ Lutheran Church, 113 Union Street, Natick, MA 01760. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Skips name to: , 260 Cochituate Road, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701 or The . To sign a memorial guestbook, or for further information, please visit: www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from Feb. 2 to Feb. 10, 2019