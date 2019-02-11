|
Florence M. Sullivan, 100, of Natick passed away Saturday, February 9th, 2019 surrounded by her family after a brief period of declining health. Born in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of Leo and Florence McGrath. While attending Georgetown Visitation College she met her husband, Walter L. Douglas, Jr. while he was at The Naval Academy in Annapolis. Walter was killed in action during WWII. They had two children, Mary Douglas Perry and Leo Douglas Sullivan. She retu- rned to Aguirre, Puerto Rico, where she had grown up. She later met and wed Robert N. Sullivan and moved to Natick in 1950 where she had 2 daughters, Christine Bauer and Robin Sullivan. Florence was a homemaker and devoted herself to her family and friends. She especially enjoyed time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Florence is survived by her four children, Leo Sullivan and wife Anne of Uxbridge, Mary Perry of Framingham and her partner, Fernando Beltran, Christine Schott and husband Charles of Celina, TX, and Robin Sullivan and husband Dylan Stanton of Brewster, MA. She also leaves her grandchildren, Douglas Perry and wife Caroline of Tualatin, OR, Marisa Perry and her fiance, Greg Dorman of Chelmsford, Wesley Bauer and wife Emily of Dallas, TX, Robyn Trowbridge and husband David of Richardson, TX, Miles Stanton, and Ruby Stanton and her partner, Nicholas Chamberlain of Portland, ME. In addition, she leaves four great grandchildren, Bianca Perry, Blake Perry, Leo Bauer, and Hayes Bauer. Florences family is eternally grateful for the love and care given by her caretakers Geraldo Fontes and Eileen Richmond. Calling hours are Friday February 15, from 9:00 | 10:30 A.M. in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, at Natick Common, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at St Linus Church, 119 Hartford Street, Natick. For directions and to sign the online Guest Book please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2019