|
|
Frances A. (DiTuccio) Crisafulli 97 of Natick died peacefully surround- ed by her loving family Tuesday February 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 59 years of the late Fiarino Crisafulli who died in 2001. Born in Natick she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Rose (Corbosiero) DiTuccio. Frances attended the Natick School system graduating in 1939 and then graduated from Mansfield Beauty School. She owned and operated her own Beauty Salon retiring at 95 years old. She loved baking her special Galliano cakes, chocolate chip cookies, candy, never eating what she baked but loved giving it away! Frances loved her beach home and cherished her family and dear friends. She was a member of St Patrick Church, Assumption Church in Green Harbor, Duxbury Beach Association, Natick and Duxbury Senior Citizen Center and of the Natick Sons of Italy Drill Team in her early years Frances is survived by four children, Fiarino Jr and his wife Sandy of Weymouth, Richard and his wife Mary of Marshfield, Joy Leone and her husband Jack of Natick, Debbie Leone and her husband Stephen of Melrose, 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grand children and many loving nieces ,nephews and friends. She was also the sister of the late Obie DiTuccio, Lucy DiConza, Mary Calzini, and Antoinette Welch. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral on Saturday March 2 at 9:00 A.M. from the John Everett and Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street, at Natickn Common followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St Patrick Church at 10:00 A.M. Visiting hours are Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Recreation Department at Pappas Rehabilitation Hospital for Children 3 Randolph Street Canton MA 02021. For directions and to sign the online Guest Book please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6, 2019