Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Patricks Cemetery
180 Pond Street
Natick, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas OKeefe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas C. OKeefe III


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas C. OKeefe III Obituary
Thomas Caldwell OKeefe, III, 74, of Natick, MA and North Kingstown, R.I., passed away peacefully at home on February 11, 2019, surrounded by family. Tom was born in Washington, D.C. on September 26, 1944 to the late Mary Alice (Ray) and Thomas C. OKeefe, Jr. A graduate of Wellesley High School, Phillips Academy, Brown University and Suffolk Law School, he was a practicing attorney for over forty years and in 1983, established the Law Offices of OKeefe & Gale in Natick. Tom is survived by his fianc'ee and partner of 24 years, Claudia A. Greene, and his children, Daniel H. OKeefe and his wife Sarah of New Canaan, CT, Megan OKeefe Manzo and her husband Michael of Andover, MA and Timothy A. OKeefe of Natick. Tom is also survived by his grandchildren, Cameron and Annabel Manzo and Elise and Emery OKeefe. Tom also leaves behind Claudias children, Michael McKanna and his wife Jamie of Summerville, SC and Patrick McKanna and his wife Danielle of Bradenton, FL, as well as their children, Adam and Noah McKanna and Weston McKanna, along with many close frien- ds. Tom will be forever remembered for his love of fishing and boating, passion for every sport but especially his Patriots, his quick wit and a good cigar. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, at Natick Common, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Friday, February 15 at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Patricks Cemetery on 180 Pond Street, Natick. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Brown University Sports Foundation, online at http:// brunonia.brown.edu/ giving/sports-foundation or via mail to Brown University Sports Foundation, Gift Cashier, Box 1877, Providence, RI 02912. For online obituary please visit www. everettfuneral.com.
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now