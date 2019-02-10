|
William R. Bill Stringham, Jr., 84, died peacefully and comfortably in the care and comfort of his family on Thursday, February 7, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born in Boston on November 8, 1934 the son of the late William R. Stringham, Sr and Catherine (Egan) Stringham. Bill was the devoted and beloved husband for 65 years of Marilyn B. (Young) Stringham who died on July 6, 2018. He was the loving father of Linda Stringham and her husband John Serrer of Seymour, CT; William R. Stringham, III of Natick; Barbara Stringham and her husband Arturo Ramirez of Putnam, CT and Susan McNamara and her husband John McNamara of Hopedale. Cherished grandfather of David DeLorie of Portland, OR and Killian McNamara of Hopedale. Brother-in-law of Barbara McJunkins, Dora Young, Eileen Young and Joan Young. Brother of the late Tom, John, Joe, Jimmy and Catherine. Also survived by several nieces and nephews Bill has been a resident of Natick for over 55 years and spent his formative years in Allston and Cambridge where he attended school. He served his country proudly as a Seaman First Class with the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. Bill had been the owner and found or Bills Home Cleaning Service of Natick specializing in the cleaning services of residential properties for over 40 years before retiring. Bill and his wife Marilyn enjoyed playing Bingo many evenings throughout the Metrowest area and he was a caller for many games. He was an avid reader, loved boating in his earlier years, swimming and time spent at Foxwoods. Bill also enjoyed listening to classical music. He was a diehard Bruins fan and spent many hours as a Coach for the Natick Comets hockey program. He is still remembered and sought out by many of his former players. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather to his family and will be fondly remembered by all the lives that he reached in his 84 years. Visitations will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Cochituate Village, Wayland. His family will also receive visitors on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 10 to 10:45 prior to his funeral service at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Stringham family lot in St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Bills memory may be sent to Natick VNA, 209 West Central St, #313, Natick, MA 01760. For condolences and directions, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2019