Carolyn (Ryall) Baierlein, of Needham passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019. Beloved wife of George Baierlein for 56 years. Loving mother to Karen Mueller and her husband David of Norwood, Karl Baierlein of Needham, Heidi Moriarty and her husband John of Quincy and Kristin Hope and her husband Joe of Walpole. Proud Oma of Katharine, Gretchen, Connor, Jack, Bryan and Hannah. Loving sister of Richard E. Ryall of Suffield, CT and the late Robert E. Ryall. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Carolyn was a former registered nurse as well as a U.S. Navy nurse. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave. Needham on Friday, February 22, at 10am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Needham at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours on Thursday from 4-7pm. Interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne on Friday at 1:30pm. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Carolyns memory to the Stanley Tippett Home, 920 South Street, Needham, MA 02492. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home. For online guestbook gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Feb. 25 to Mar. 4, 2019