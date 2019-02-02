|
|
Jean Rubenstein Jean Rubenstein NEEDHAM Jean (Lunney) Rubenstein of Needham passed away on January 2, 2019 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. She was 72 years of age. Born on January 25, 1946 in Brookline, Jean is the loving daughter of the late William P. Lunney and Margaret (Hewitt) Lunney. Jean is a warm and caring daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Jean gave her life in service as a nurse at Newton Wellesley Hospital for 50 years. Those who worked with her loved and respected her no matter how long or short their time was together thus leaving a lasting impact on those around her. Jean had a boundless love of animals. She was passionate about charity and she often donated to various causes that were near and dear to her like the Humane Society, Joe Andruzzi Foundation and Salvation Army. Jeans annual Cape Cod beach trips with her daughter and granddaughter were some of her favorite times. She loved the ocean. Jean is the beloved and devoted mother and best friend of Rebecca Lee McCarthy and her husband Donald. She is the cherished and adored grandmother of Lachlyn. Jean is the dear sister of Judith Morris and her husband Warren and the loving aunt of Lin da Cox and her husband Greg, Kimberly Derby and Debbie Rossi and her husband Paul. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Jeans Eternal Life will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1pm in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St. Stoneham. Jeans love of animals went far beyond the ones she cared for in her home over the years. Ester the wonder pig is a lovable social media star who Jean fell in love with several years ago and would donate to Esters cause which included the care of this funny lovable animal she came to enjoy seeing online on a daily basis. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jeans memory to Esther The Wonder Pig https://www.estherthe wonderpig.com/donate. To leave a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/Barile FamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Homes, Celebrating Life Sharing Memories. 781.438.2280 |
Published in The Needham Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 10, 2019