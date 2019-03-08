Home

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington St.
WELLESLEY, MA
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington St.
WELLESLEY, MA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
Wellesley, MA
Interment
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:15 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
Marie E. Connolly Obituary
Marie E. (Zakrewski) Of Wellesley, March 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Connolly. Devoted mother of Matthew J. Connolly and his wife Sharon of Shrewsbury, and Terrance J. Connolly and his wife Kathleen of Grafton. Grandmother of Rachel, Meghan, Olivia, Joseph, John, and James. Sister of Sandy Gemmato of Watertown, and the late Anthony Zakrewski and Helen McMaster. Marie was a retired clerk for the Wellesley Tax Collectors Office and a former parishioner of St. James the Great Church, Wellesley. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) WELLESLEY, Sunday, Mar. 10 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home Monday, Mar. 11 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Pauls Church, Wellesley at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:15pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Maries memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2019
