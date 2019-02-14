|
God needed another angel and called home his chosen one, Priscilla May Vaughan passed away, on January 29, 2019. She was 91. Priscilla was born November 12, 1927 in Boston, Massachusetts. She was raised at 604 Webster Street in Needham across the street from the high school from which she graduated. Following high school Priscilla attended Cazenovia College in New York and worked as a secretary in Boston. Priscilla married the love of her life, Joseph James Vaughan in 1951. Over the next three years she gave birth to a son and a daughter. In 1957, Priscilla's husband was transferred to Southern California. Initially the move was hard on Priscilla. She was homesick and missed her family in Boston, but eventually she came to embrace the California lifestyle. Her adjustment was made easier by holiday trips to Carmel and Palm Springs, although she still missed Cape Cod. Priscilla's husband died in 1993 after 42 years of marriage. In 2000 Priscilla moved to Northern California to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She loved to spend time with them and talk on the phone with her family in Boston and her friends in Southern California. Her favorite meals were patty melts and Carls Jr. hamburgers. Her preferred beverage was a glass of Kendall-Jackson chardonnay. Her favorite hobbies were hunting for bargains at Ross and choosing greeting cards for her family and friends at Trader Joe's. Over the last several years, Priscilla resided at an assisted living lodge in Alameda and most recently a skilled nursing facility in Oakland. Priscilla's family wishes to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff at both of those special places who treated Priscilla with kindness and compassion. Long before the age of computers and social media Priscilla understood how to form real human connections with people. Whether connecting by writing letters, talking on the phone, or conversing in person, everybody felt better after interacting with Priscilla. She instinctively understood a concept eloquently stated by Theodore Roosevelt, "People don't care how much you know, until they now how much you care. Priscilla cared a lot. Priscilla was preceded in death by her father, Harold Wilkinson; her mother, Gladys (Sweetser) Wilkinson; her step-mother, Mildred Wilkinson; her husband, Joseph Vaughan and her sister, Virginia Galarneaux. Priscilla is survived by her son, Christopher Vaughan, MD and his partner Jocelyn Ner, RN; her daughter, Nancy Vaughan and her husband, Rick Bohner; her granddaughters, Jessica Vaughan, MD, and Samantha Vaughan and their mother, Verna Vaughan; her sister Virginia's daughters, Debra O'Neil and Susan Mollica; and a caring host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends including Ann Baker, Aurora Ma and Terri Thompson. Priscilla's funeral service will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Avenue in Needham on Saturday, March 2 at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Needham Cemetery. To share a memory of Priscilla, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2019