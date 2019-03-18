|
|
Theodora P. (Phillips) Teddi Doku of Wellesley, died March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of H. Chris Doku for 60 years. Loving mother of Deadra Doku- Gardner and her partner Timothy Gover of Wellesley. Sister of Geraldine Phillips of Brookline, the late Patricia Phillips and Rose Fowler. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Teddi was a graduate of Boston University and substitute elementary school teacher for Wellesley Public Schools. A private funeral service will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Weston followed by a private interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, expres- sions of sympathy may be made in Teddis memory to St. Demetrios Greek Ortho- dox Church Building Fund, 57 Brown Street, Weston, MA 02493. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2019