Allan R. Curhan . Esq

Allan R. Curhan . Esq Obituary
Allan R. Curhan, Esq. of Newton on February 4, 2019. For 58 years, he was the beloved husband of Dorothy (Shelling) Curhan. Loving father of Robyn Steinberg and her husband Daniel and Paul Curhan and his wife Susan. Adored grandfather of Gabriel, Andrew and Eric. Dear brother of Ruth Cope and Barry Curhan. Allan served as a US Naval officer in the Pacific and was a graduate of Harvard Law School. As an expert in franchise law, he represented the Massachusetts Auto Dealers Assoc for many years. Funeral services and shiva were private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Jewish Family & Childrens Service, 1430 Main St., Waltham, MA 02451, www.jfcsboston.org/Give/Donate-Online.
Published in The Newton Tab from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2019
