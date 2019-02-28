|
Mr. Angelo A. 'Kirk' Ferrera, died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was 84. Angelo was born February 20, 1934 in Waltham, a son of Italian immigrants Francesco and Carmela (Perania) Ferrera. A graduate of Waltham Vocational High School with the class of 1952 he served in the United States Army Reserves and later mastered the barber trade. He married Mary Ann Walker in Saint Mary's Church on May 4, 1958. Dubbed the 'Mayor of Newton Highlands' he was a well-known and respected businessman who owned and operated his barbershop 'Angelo's' on Lincoln Street in Newton Highlands for over 60 years. Kirk and Mary Ann danced not only with their feet but with their hearts. For years they looked forward to the Saturday night ritual that would take them to various venues to dance. Kirk was an excellent cook and had most of his recipes in his head and prepared from experience and scratch. His signature recipe and plates of garlic chicken wings could be smelled from beyond the kitchen. They enjoyed their time at their home in Harwichport on Cape Cod for many years. Kirk enjoyed a good card game and the company of his large family and spending time with his grandchildren. An avid golfer, any one of his boys would attest to the fact it wasn't his fort but he enjoyed the sport of it. He was a member of the Dante Algheri Lodge #648 Sons of Italy in Waltham. In addition to his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann, he leaves their children, Angela M. Grafmuller (Paul) of Andover, Alphonse J. Ferrera, Bryan J. Ferrera (Catherine) and Frank K. Ferrera (Elizabeth), all of Waltham; his grandchildren, Brianna, Alexander and John Michael Ferrera, Caroline Grafmuller, Jacqueline Ferrera, E. Brent Grafmuller, Isabella and Westin Ferrera; siblings Maryann Ohrenberger of Quincy, John Ferrera (Josephine) of Miami, FL and the late Alfonso Ferrera and Antoinette Bellomo; his in-laws, Lorraine Pitts of Toronto, Canada, Charles Walker (Rosemary) of Marino Valley, CA, Georginna Greenough of Nova Scotia, Canada, Hughena Malloy (Patrick) of Missouri, Margaret Arsenault of Hudson and Cleophas Gajda of Plympton; nieces & nephews. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Thursday, February 21st, in Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. To offer condolences online, please visit www.Joyce FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Newton Tab from Feb. 28 to Mar. 7, 2019