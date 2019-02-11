|
Michael (Mike) Yoshiomi Kamio Of Wellesley, died suddenly on February 8, 2019. A loving and devoted husband, father, and friend, Mike was beloved and cherished by his family and friends more than words can say. He leaves his wife, Betsy (Fortin) and three children, Katie, Henry, and Elliott. Mike was defined by his deep love of family and friends, his selflessness, never-ending thoughtfulness, and willingness to be of service to all who needed his help. Proud of his Japanese heritage, he loved cooking with family and friends, vintage cars, live music, travel, and any excuse for a road trip -- even if it was simply driving a friend to the airport. A native of Richmond California, Mike is the son of Tomoye and Yoshiharu Kamio. He graduated from University of California Berkeley in 1978 and began his career in banking and finance. Following his corporate experience, Mike opened Annas Taqueria, a Boston-area institution. Mikes family and friends will celebrate his life at Wellesley Hills Congregational Church on Friday, February 15th at 10:30 a.m. followed by a reception in the community room. Visitation will be at George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 477 Washington Street (Rt. 16) Wellesley on Thursday, February 14th from 4:00 -- 7:00 p.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Southern Poverty Law Center, Casa Myrna in Boston, the Japanese American Museum in Los Angeles, or the . To share a memory or to offer condolences to Mikes family, please visit: gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Newton Tab from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2019