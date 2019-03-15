|
Philip Creighton Bowman, 86, of Newton Highlands MA, died on March 12, 2019. Philip was born on January 15, 1933, the youngest of the three children of the late John Russell and Anne (Stewart) Bowman of Malden MA. Philip was an avid Boy Scout and quickly obtained the rank of Eagle Scout. He received a bachelors degree in Forestry from the University of Maine in 1955, and after serving for two years in the Army, obtained his Master of Arts in Mathematics from the University of Colorado in Boulder. He taught math at Newton (North) High School for over 25 years and was especially celebrated for his ability to draw perfect circles. An accomplished carpenter and wood-turner, Philips expertise in carpentry was demonstrated by the octag- onal house in Maine that he designed and built. Several of his pieces were curated and won awards at various local and national showings. He was an active participant in and, for many years, Chapter President of the Central New England Woodturners Association in Worc- ester, MA. Philips wife of 51 years, Kathryn (Crehan) Bowman passed away in January 2015. Philip is survived by his son Jeffrey P. Bowman and his wife Alicia and their three children | Camille, Spencer and Meredythand by his son Steven M. Bowman and his two children--Trevor and Curtis. He is also survived by his brother, John S. Bowman of Northampton MA, and his sister, Elinor Olney of North Andover MA. There will be a viewing from 1-3 PM on Sunday, March 24th, 2019 at Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home located at 465 Centre St. Newton MA 02458. The family will conduct a small private burial at a later date. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Philip please visit www.eatonandmackay.com
Published in The Newton Tab from Mar. 15 to Mar. 22, 2019