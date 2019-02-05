Home

Susan Wong Obituary
Susan Wong, of Newton, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Franklin Wong. Devoted mother of Mathew Wong and his wife Sui of Newton, Lucinda and her husband William Wong of Newton. Loving grandmother of Tyler, Connor, Alex and Jason. Also survived by several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Visiting hours and graveside services were held on February 1, 2019 in Newton. Burke & Blackington Funeral Home www.BurkeFamilyFuneral Homes.com
Published in The Newton Tab from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2019
