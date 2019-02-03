|
Carole Wood, age 78, of Pembroke, passed away on January 31, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Carole last resided in Vineyard Haven, Mass. with her husband Robert "Woody" Wood; yet, they have established roots with family and friends in the towns of Nantucket, Pembroke, and beyond. Carole leaves behind a large loving family consisting of two sisters (Deborah and Cheryl), seven sons (Jack, Wes, Larry, Bill, Rob, Dave, and Derek), eleven grandchildren (Christina, Melissa, Joanna, Billie, Allie, Amy, Racheal, Margaret, Ashley, Brendan, and McKenna), and 14 great-grandchildren (Samantha, Tori, Joseph, Adrian, Emma, Connor, Tristan, Mason, Christian, Cadence, Hayden, Billy, Michael, and Jay). Carole was an important partner with her husband Woody. Together, they operated an auto parts business on the islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket for over 20 years. Carole, with Woody by her side, was more than a parent. Carole and Woody's business continues to provide for the livelihoods of half their family as well. Carole will be remembered for her positive impact on the lives of many. Family, friends and loved ones invited to attend services and share their wonderful memories at Shepherd Funeral Home, 7 Mattakesett St, Pembroke MA 02359 on Thursday, February 7, 2019 between the hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to Senior Behavioral Health Clinic at Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth at the following link [http://www.bidplymouth.org/donate-now] or to the - [https://www.alz.org].
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Feb. 3 to Feb. 10, 2019