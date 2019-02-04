|
Daniel Raymond Baird, 56, of Pembroke, passed away on January, 28 2019. Born on August 21, 1962, Danny was the son of Dianna (Stevenson) and John (Jack) Moore. He was a loving and kind person, known for his soft-spoken manner, intelligence, sense of humor and generosity. Dan graduated from Silver Lake Regional High school in 1980 where he participated in cross country and band. As a teenager he was actively involved in his churchs youth group. Upon graduation he began working for the John Hancock Company at their main headquarters in Boston Massachusetts. Starting off as a clerk in the mail room, over his 20 year career Dan received numerous promotions and achieved much success rising to the position of upon Systems Administrator in their IT Department. He had to leave the job he loved due to health related illnesses. He enjoyed his time with family and adored all of his nieces and nephews - MJ, Nicole, Jillian, Jessica, Brian, Anthony, Matthew, Jackson, Cole, John Ryan, Ashley, Margaret, Kristal, Dawn and Jeremy. Dan was preceded in death by his stepfather Jack and is survived by his beloved mother Dianna, his brothers Michael, John, Jim (Bo), Pat and Ernie and his sisters Peggy, Debbie and Laura. Dans extended family included his sisters-in-law Laurie, Bonnie, Janet, Lisa, Maryann and Ellen. Along with the above, Dan was also blessed with almost 50 cousins; all his family and friends will dearly miss him. Danny had a deep personal faith in Jesus Christ and is now comforted by him for all eternity. A funeral Mass held at St. Theclas Church in Pembroke on Tuesday, February 5, at 10 a.m. Interment will directly follow at the Center Cemetery in Pembroke.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2019