Helen (Barus) Zemeitus, 96, of Plymouth passed away on Feb. 1, 2019. Helen was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Barus. She was born in Cambridge on Jan. 23, 1923. Helen loved spending time with her loving family. Helen was the wife of the late Joseph Zemeitus, she is survived by 3 children, Joseph Zemeitus and his wife Patricia of Plymouth, Janet Walsh and her husband John of Pembroke and Robert Zemeitus and his wife Ellen of Middleboro. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, in Hanover, on Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 10-11:30 a.m., followed by a service in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Center Cemetery in Pembroke. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to a . For directions and to sign Helen's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Feb. 2 to Feb. 10, 2019