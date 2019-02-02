|
Eleanor T. (Geary) Allt, age 73 of Plymouth, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2019 after a lengthy illness at the Harbor House Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Hingham. She was the beloved wife of the late James Allt Jr. She was the cherished mother of Stephanie Allt of Plymouth, and Marybeth Mallios and her husband John of Plymouth. She adored her grandchildren, Evangelia and Christo Mallios of Plymouth. She leaves behind her sister, Marguerite Whyte and her husband Thomas of Plymouth, and her brother, William Geary and his wife Marianne (Guerard) of Braintree. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Joseph T. Geary III and his wife Charlene.Eleanor. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Eleanor was born on June 30, 1945 in Boston to Joseph T. and Marguerite (Casey) Geary. She graduated in 1963 from Cardinal Cushing High School in South Boston and from Holy Ghost Hospital School of Nursing in 1965.Eleanor worked as a nurse at Boston City Hospital and local nursing homes for many years. Eleanor, enjoyed crafts, needlework, painting, and spending time with her family and friends, and especially attending her grandchildrens school and sporting events. She was a longtime member of St. Peters Church in Plymouth. A period of visitation will be held on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Davis Funeral & Cremation Life Celebration Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet), from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 9:00 am from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peters Church, 86 Court St., Plymouth. Interment will be in the Plymouth County Cemetery, South Meadow Rd., Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or . For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2019