George William Hale III, 76, longtime resident of Plymouth, MA and previously of Portland, CT, passed away peacefully at home in Plymouth on January 29 2019. George leaves wife Adele (Sassi) Hale, son James and his wife Suzanne of Plymouth, son Timothy and his wife Tammy of Lunenburg, MA, and grandchildren Ashley, Christopher, Alexa and Ethan, as well as sister Jane and her husband Charlie Gustafson, of East Haddam, CT, and brother Jeff and his wife Ginny of Portland. He also leaves Adeles children Erik Bjornson and wife Rhonda, and Jen Cashton and husband Jason, and grandchildren Heath, Tanner, Chris and Nora, as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and other cherished family. George was pre-deceased by first wife Judy in 2013, and by his brother David Hale. He was born in Portland on April 18, 1942 to Bernice (Gelineau) and George Hale, Jr. He graduated from Portland High School in 1960, married high school sweetheart Judith Kelsey in 1962, and they built a home on Kelsey family land in 1965, where their two sons were born, a home he kept and cherished all his life, despite moving to other states for his career. George began his lifelong love of and career in produce distribution and management as a boy in Portland, working on the Gotta family farm. As a teenager, he began work at the Portland Supermarket, where he worked for several years and rose to Produce Manager and Store Manager, before being recruited by the Stop and Shop Company as Produce Manager and then regional Produce Buyer. In 1974, he was promoted to Regional Produce Buyer for the Boston area by Stop and Shop, so he and Judy moved to Plymouth, MA. George worked in produce procurement and management for Stop and Shop for more than 20 years. In 1995, George and Judy moved to Virginia, where he continued his produce management career, working for several large grocery store chains. When George retired in 2007, they moved back to Massachusetts to be nearer their beloved family, and where George fought a courageous and successful long-term battle against cancer, gratefully participating in a Dana Farber test for a new melanoma treatment, which he credited with giving him more than ten years of happiness and restored health. Family was the joy of Georges life. He took tremendous pride in his sons athletic, academic and professional accomplishments and joyfully attended all their games and sports events. He loved family gatherings with his kids and wonderful grandkids. He also loved sight-seeing and exploring new areas, and had a lifelong love of country music, especially Johnny Cash. In 2014, George found new love and companionship with Adele. They shared many interests, including a love of travel, and in 2017 they moved back to Georges home in Plymouth, where Adele provided TLC as Georges health began to weaken. At Georges request, there will be no public service. Interment will be private, at Center Cemetery in Portland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the South Shore or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2019