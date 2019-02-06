|
|
Glenda R. Wood, age 74 years, of Plymouth, died Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the Beth Israel-Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Born in San Francisco, CA on September 4, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Glen and Ruth (Brooks) Gorman. She grew up in Guernsey, Wyoming. Glenda graduated from Loretto Heights School of Nursing in Denver, CO. After marrying Stanley Wood and settling in Plymouth, she worked as a maternity nurse at the Jordan Hospital until she retired in 2012. She was very involved with the planning and designing of the BirthPlace. She had attended a seminar about a new family oriented birthing center concept and brought the idea back to her colleagues who worked with her to bring the concept to life as the current BirthPlace. As a nurse she loved working with the newborns but even more so, enjoyed the opportunity to teach the new mothers and fathers how to care for their newborns. She is fondly remembered by many patients, families, nurses, physicians, and staff who she worked with and mentored over the 40 plus years she worked at the Jordan. Beyond her time spent as a nurse, she enjoyed extensive worldwide travel. Two of her most remembered trips include an African safari and an eleven-week South Seas trip. Photography was another of her passions which her travel was planned around the sites she would see and photograph. She will also be remembered for her beautiful needlepoint and long bike rides. Glenda is survived by her ex-husband Stanley, son Peter Wood and his wife Lisa of Carver, Timothy Wood and his wife Laurie of Milford, her daughter Susan Boudreau and husband Chris of Milford, and her six grandchildren Kevin, Joshua, Laura, Makayla, Caitlin and Ethan. As the oldest of eight children, Glenda leaves her sisters Barbara Alderman, Peg Stoneking, Maryann Davidson, and her brothers Bill Gorman and Mark Gorman. She was also the sister of the late Jim Gorman and Tom Gorman. Private interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Glenda to the Dementia Society of America PO Box 600, Doylestown PA 18901. For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2019