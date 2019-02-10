|
Grace A. (Bennett) Presley, age 81 of Plymouth, formerly of Weymouth, passed away surrounded by her loving family and compassionate caregivers on February 6, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Kenneth Presley and the late Richard F. Brazer. She was the loving mother of Donna M. Stearns and her husband James of Boston, Michael R. Brazer and his wife Judy of Weymouth, Jay M. Brazer and his wife Barbara of Whitman and Laura L. Pushee and her husband Michael of Plymouth. She was the cherished grandmother of Melanie Karlberg and her husband Kevin, Amy Durette and her husband Kevin, Christopher Brazer and his wife Stephanie, Jessica Armando and her husband Richard, James Stearns V, Teri-Lynne Bates and her husband Lane, Jay M. Brazer, Jr., Timothy Brazer and his wife Meaghan, and Steven Brazer. She was the great-grandmother to Olivia Karlberg, Dexter and Emerie Durette, Chase Armando, Baby Girl Brazer and the late Cameron Brazer. She was the sister of Jenny Eldridge of Hanson and the late Nelson Bennett, Jr., Arlene McGunnigle, Marjorie Tuells, Clarence Bennett, John Bennett, Ruthie Barrows, and Frederick Bennett. Grace was born on October 30, 1937 in Hingham to Nelson A. and Wilhemina A. (Simpson) Bennett. She was an avid reader, which was a passion her entire life. She enjoyed sports, especially the Patriots and Yankees. Grace liked driving and enjoyed taken long rides. She often traveled to Foxwoods Casino, where she could be found sitting at a slot machine. Grace lived her life | her way. She enjoyed just being home and especially loved time spent with her family. Holidays were her favorite. She will be dearly missed. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Orta 75 Washington St., Pembroke. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Graces name to, The Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 S. Bay Ave, Boston, MA 02118 or www.gbfb.org. For more information or to sign the online guest book please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
