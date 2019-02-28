|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Janice Dowling, age 64 of Asheboro, NC. She passed on October 25, 2018 after a brief illness with family by her side. She is survived by her daughter Colleen Murdock, son in law Sean and grandchildren Dylan and Kirah of Gloucester MA; Her son Matthew Meister of Archdale NC, son Kevin Dowling, sister Carol Sinkey of Carver MA and brothers Mark OConnor of Dennisport MA and Peter OConnor of Clearwater FL. Janice was born on September 29, 1954 in Somerville MA to Edward and Eileen (Gavin) OConnor. She is pre-deceased by her brothers Edward and Paul OConnor. A graduate of Marshfield High School, Janice lived a full life residing in several states including Texas, Florida and North Carolina, but her true home was always in Massachusetts. For many years she worked in the banking industry but most recently touched many peoples lives as a home health aid. In keeping with her wishes she will be brought home to Plymouth, MA. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life in her honor at Waterfront Bar and Grill on Sunday, June 2 from 2-5pm, 170 Water st Plymouth MA.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 28 to Mar. 7, 2019