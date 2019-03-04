|
|
John A. Januse, of Plymouth, died peacefully on March 1, 2019, at B.I.D. Hospital Plymouth. Born in Taunton, Mass. on February 25, 1945 son of the late Stanley and Evelyn (Labelle) Januse. He was educated in Taunton and a graduate of Coyle-Cassidy Catholic High School. John went to work for the Stop and Shop Co. as a young man and was head clerk in the produce department for over 48 years. He loved sports and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and had a great interest in weather reporting. John is the beloved husband of Pamela E. (Smith) Januse to whom he celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in January. He was the father of the late Christopher Januse and brother of the late Richard Januse. Uncle of Martha Januse and Andrew Januse. Visiting hours in the Davis Funeral Life Celebration Home, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet) on Wednesday March 6, from 5 - 7 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. Private burial in the Manomet Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at website www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2019