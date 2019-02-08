Home

Dr. John M. Peterson, 70, of West Bridgewater, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, under the care of his loving wife and hospice after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the husband of Linn (Axford) Peterson. Born February 1, 1949, in Worcester, he was the only child of Arthur Peterson and Ruth E. (Rochette) Peterson. John was raised and educated in Worcester. He was a graduate of Assumption Preparatory School in Worcester, Class of 1967. He then continued his studies at UMass-Amherst, Class of 1971, and Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. John opened his own dental practice, John M. Peterson DMD at 349 West Center Street, West Bridgewater, in 1976. He visited Jamaica and Peru with an outreach program to assist those in need with dental work. John enjoyed sky diving in Pepperell. He was a passionate history buff who enjoyed collecting World War II and other military memorabilia. John also enjoyed gardening. He is survived by his wife, Linn (Axford) Peterson; his children, Brent M. Peterson and his wife Dawn and Andrew G. Peterson and his wife Naomi; his grandchildren, Abigail Peterson, Asher G. Peterson and Aislyn I. Peterson. Following cremation, a memorial gathering will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Tuesday, February 12, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Memorial services will be held in the Church of the Pilgrimage, 8 Town Square, Plymouth, on Saturday, February 16, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Pilgrimage, 8 Town Square, Plymouth, MA 02360, or to the Jamaica Outreach Program, Memo: Dental Missions, PO Box 110581, Naples, FL 34108, or to the Hope for Peru, 53 Spruce Cove Rd., Harpswell, ME 04079. For directions and obituary visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2019
