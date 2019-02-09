|
John R. Bickerstaff, age 92 of Plymouth, passed away on February 5, 2019 at The Inn at Silver Lake in Kingston. He was the beloved husband of Jeanne (Krause) Bickerstaff. He was the loving father of Michael Bickerstaff and his wife Katrina of Arizona, Susan Bolton and her husband Len of Plymouth and the late Thomas Bickerstaff. He was the Uncle of the late Edward Szurley, whom he raised as his own. He was the grandfather of Julie Forster and her husband Eric of Arizona, Kevin Bickerstaff and his wife Ashleigh of Rhode Island, Sharon Nadworny of Quincy, Kathryn Canina and her husband Stephen of Plainville and Alaina Calloway Bolton and her husband Corbin of Oxford. He leaves his great-grandchildren, Lucy and Jack Canina, Ella and Sophia Nadworny, Patrick, Myles, and Keira Bickerstaff and Henry Forster. John was born on June 4, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York to John Aloysius and Catherine (Quinn) Bickerstaff. He served in the United States Army during World War II, where he was honorably disch- arged and awarded the Army of Occupation Medal and World War II Victory Medal. He worked as an Electrical Installer for Western Electric. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in New York in his earlier years and was a member of the VFW Post 1822 in Plymouth. He was an active member of St. Bonaventures Church in Manomet. John enjoyed fishing, nature, being outdoors and walking, especially along the Cape Cod Canal, in his later years. John was a family man and loved his family deeply. John was interred at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Friday, February 8, 2019. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmell davis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2019