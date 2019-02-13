Home

Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Church
2254 Mass Ave.
North Cambridge, MA
Marion T. Skehan Obituary
Marion T. (Keenan) Skehan of Cambridge and Plymouth, daughter of the late Paul and Theresa Keenan, beloved wife of the late John J. Skehan. Loving mother of Maureen Neil and her late husband, Jimmie, Paula and Ken Barrett, Karen and Ron Levesque, Donna and Steve Naugler and the late Janet and Rich Dunn. Adored grandmother of David Levesque, Christine Shaw, Lisa Levesque, Katie Masse, Alison Barrett, Dan Barrett, Michael Neil, Chris Neil, Jennifer Abrahamson, Michelle Naugler, Brian and Kristin Dunn. Sister of the late Paul J. Keenan, Jr. Also survived by 5 loving great grandchildren and many niec es, nephews and cousins. Visiting hours are Thursday, Feb. 14, 4-8pm. at the O'Keefe Funeral Home, Mass Ave., Arlington, followed by a funeral Mass,10am Friday, February 15, at Saint John's Church, Cambridge.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2019
