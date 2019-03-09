|
Mark A. Chandler of Plymouth died peacefully on March 5th, 2019 beloved husband of Sherri A. (Robidoux) Chandler. Loving father of Jared Chandler, Joshua Chandler and Tina Chandler. Cherished grandfather of Jayden, Julian and Henry. He was the brother of the late Elizabeth Chandler. Born in Plymouth on July 27, 1956 son of the late Frank and Diamantina (Rego) Chandler. He was educated in Plym- outh and Kingston schools and was a graduate of Silver | Lake High School. Mark had work as the Maintenance Director for Wingate Nursing and Healthcare and formerly worked for Boston Edison. Active with Plymouth Youth sports he was the President of Plymouth Youth Football and was a coach for Little League and Manomet Youth Basketball. Mark was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing at Squirrel Run Golf Course. He enjoyed coaching, fishing, woodworking joking around, sunny days and time spent with his family and friends. Visiting hours in the Cart- mell Life Celebration Funeral Home 150 Court St. Plymouth (Downtown) on Wednesday, March 13th from 4-7 pm. Private Burial will be in Vine Hills Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to 85 Astor Ave, Unit 2, Norwood, MA 02062. Online condolences may be made to cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2019