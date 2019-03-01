|
|
Ruth J. Colas, age 83 years, of Plymouth, died Monday, February 25, 2019 at Benchmark Assisted Living. She was the wife of the late Christo Colas, and the daughter of the late William C. and Ora (Burgess) Torrance. Born and raised in Plymouth, she was a graduate of Plymouth High School, class of 1953. Ruth worked for many years at the Plymouth Count Registry of Deeds, until her retirement. Ruth was a fan of the Boston Red Sox, enjoyed weekend fishing trips and walking on Plymouths waterfront. She is survived by her brother Karl Torrance, her nephew Michael Torrance, and her sisters-in-law Harriett Torrance and Becky J. Colas. A graveside service for Ruth will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:00PM in Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth. Arrangements are by Cartmell Davis Funeral Homes, Plymouth. For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmell davis.com
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2019