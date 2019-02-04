|
Virginia Louise (Hakkala) Brown, age 75, of Plymouth, died peacefully at the Sunrise Assisted Living Center on Friday, February 1, 2019. She was the devoted wife of Charles John Brown. Virginia was born in Abington, MA on June 21, 1943, and was educated in Kingston and Plymouth Schools. She received an associates degree as a Registered Nurse. She practiced nursing for many years at Pembroke Hospital. She had also worked for a short time at High Point in Manomet (Plymouth). Besides leaving her husband of 56 years, Charles, she was the mother of two children who predeceased her; James Francis Brown and Judith Christine Brown-Cardinal. She was the proud grandmother of Ariana, Amanda, Richard, Nathan and Connor, and great-grandmother of Falynn. She leaves her siblings Robert, Carol and Nancy. A life celebration visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb 6 ,2019 at the Davis Funeral and Cremation Home, 619 State Rd., Manomet (Plymouth) from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral will take place on Thursday at 9 p.m. followed by a funeral Mass in the Christ Church Episcopal, 49 Court St., Plymouth at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth. Donations in her memory may be made to the ; . For online guest book and directions visit: www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2019