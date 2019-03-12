|
|
William "Bill" D. Burke, age 88, of Plymouth, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Plymouth. He was the devoted husband of the late Shirley I. (Hritzko) Burke; loving father of Michael A. Burke of Plymouth, William D. Burke Jr. of Carver, Paul M. Burke of Quincy, Kathleen A. Grattan of Plymouth, and the late Colleen F. Burke. Bill is also survived by 4 grandchildren; and his sister, Catherine Lorraine Graham of Maine. Born in Saugus, April 14, 1930, son of the late John H. and Jessie A. (Gillis) Burke, Bill went on to graduate from Saugus High School, class of 1949, where he enjoyed his years playing hockey. He later joined the United States Air Force, serving from 1949 until retirement in 1990. Bill achieved many degrees and positions in the military, and following his service, such as a Bachelor's of Science degree, associate's degree in Production Management, associate's degree in Aircraft Technology, College Counselor at Community College of the Air Force, and Military Fire Chief at Otis Air Force Base. He was very involved in his community and took pride in service on many committees and organizations, such as Town of Plymouth Advisory and Finance Chairman 1973, Board of Health, town meeting member in West Plymouth for over 40 years, Plymouth Airport Commissioner, inventor for the USAF, president and member of the Board of Directors for Plymouth Mobile Estates, flew in the Plymouth County Fire Patrol, Constable in Plymouth for six years, Town of Plymouth Assessor from 1985-1992, DAV member and Commander for 3 years, American Legion member, and VFW member. Though Bill was very engrossed in the community and helping others nothing was more important to him than his family. A visitation will be held at the Cartmell Life Celebration Home on Thursday, March 14, from 4 until 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will take place the following day at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Plymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Plymouth Veterans Fund, c/o Veterans Services, 26 Court St., Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2019