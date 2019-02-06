|
|
Emily F. "Lee" (Swan) Cascarano, age 78, a longtime resident of Randolph, died peacefully, Monday, February 4, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Lee was born in Boston, to the late Robert and Winzola (Morton) Swan. She was raised and educated in Quincy and Dorchester. She had lived in Randolph for fifty-two years, previously in Quincy. Lee was employed as a hostess and waitress in the restaurant industry for many years. She enjoyed cooking and participating in family gatherings. Most of all, Lee was devoted to her family, actively supporting their activities and accomplishments. Beloved wife of the late Francis N. "Frank" Cascarano. Devoted mother of Mark F. Cascarano and his wife Tammy of Randolph, and Lisa M. Cascarano of Bridgewater. Loving grandmother of Anthony M. Cascarano of Randolph and Jonathan D. Cascarano of Worcester. Dear sister of Robert Swan and his wife Jean of Carver, Richard Swan and his wife Linda of Braintree, Ronald Swan and his wife Claire of Weymouth, Russell Swan and his late wife Diane of Brockton, and the late Reed Swan. Lee is also survived by her brother-in-law, John Cascarano of Davenport, Fla.; her sister-in-law, Mary Cascarano of Quincy; as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Friday, February 8 at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Thursday 4-7 p.m. Interment Saint Mary Cemetery, Randolph. For those who wish, donations in Lees memory may be made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701-1803. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in Randolph Herald from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2019