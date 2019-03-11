|
Daniel J. DiGiacomandrea, 90, long time Scituate resident, passed away peacefully with his children by his side in the early morning hours of March 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late June (Leith) DiGiacomandrea, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage. Daniel was born in Roxbury, MA, the son of the late Donato and Antonietta (Latanzia) DiGiacomandrea. He was a proud USMC Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to his vocation as a printer for the John A. Lowell Banknote Company, where he worked as a teenager. A fabulous cook and enthusiastic host, he loved having family get-togethers in his home and preparing all sorts of traditional foods. Thanksgiving was never about the turkey but the layered high lasagna and stuffed artichokes. He loved to have people visit, chat about the "old days" and recalling family memories. He took great pride in his vegetable garden each summer and loved to share the fruits of his labor with neighbors and friends. He loved animals and had many furry family members over the years. He was passionate about music and singing the "good old songs," but Opera was his music of choice and it always played in his home. He attended live performances of Pavarotti, Andrea Bocelli and Domingo, which he would talk about for days. He and his wife also enjoyed live theater. Weekend getaways to the Cape were a favorite, with longer trips to visit his grandchildren being highlights for him. He loved his grandchildren, was very proud of their accomplishments, and would not hesitate to tell you all about them. The man of a thousand silly jokes, a quick wit and charming personality, a caring and compassion for others you could not help but be happy, smile laugh and love to be around him. Daniel was the devoted father of Daniel J. DiGiacomandrea Jr. and his wife Diane of Fairport, N.Y. and Jean L. DiGiacomandrea of Scituate. Cherished grandfather of Jonathan DiGiacomandrea of Macedon, N.Y. and his Fiance Stacy Kingsley, Christopher DiGiacomandrea of Rockville, Md. Loving brother of Ann Chickowski of MA and the late Lawrence, Louis, Mary Alfieri and Hilda Tosi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9 -11 a.m. followed by a funeral home service at 11 a.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Interment to follow with USMC honors at St. Marys Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest beside his wife. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Salvation Army would be appreciated. For online obituary and guest book, please visit www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson - Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2019