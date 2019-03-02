|
|
Don "Duke" Hermance, of Scituate, 91, died February 28, 2019, after a brief illness. Don was born October 9, 1927, to Lewis and Isabelle Hermance of Hingham. He grew up in Nashua, N.H., was a graduate of New Hampton School for Boys, class of 1946, and Duke University, class of 1951. He served briefly in the U.S. Army. Don taught music in East Greenwich, R.I., and in Arlington, from 1951-1958. He taught music and was chair of the Music Department for Scituate Public Schools from 1958-83. He was a member, and then President of the Southeastern Massachusetts School Bandmasters Association (SEMSBA) and was very involved in the Massachusetts District and All-State Music Festivals. He was a member, officer, and President of the New England Music Festival Association, and continued with to be involved with this organization until just before his death. This organization was very important to him. Duke worked summers as a camp staff member and program director at Camp Sargent from 1948-1952, and then as a trip, program and assistant director, at Camp Huckins in Freedom, N.H., from 1953-1963, where he met his wife, Mary Ann Houston. He was the Senior Choir Director at the First Trinitarian Congregational Church 1959-1973, and 1983-2003. Don wrote approximately 20 mini-musicals and variety shows for the FTCC. He composed wrote and arranged many songs and choral works. He played jazz trombone with a group at PJs Country House in Scituate from 1985-2010. In his older years, he enjoyed playing "Golden Oldies" at the senior luncheon on Thursdays at the FTCC. He described himself as a happy musician, a man who loved to make people laugh, and to share the joy of music. He considered himself to be a fulfilled, happy, grateful and fortunate man as well as a contented husband and a proud father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Hermance; his son, David Hermance; and daughter, Susan Leister; as well as four grandchildren, Emily Hermance, Matthew Hermance, Leah Leister, and Sarah Leister. A memorial service will be held at the First Trinitarian Congregational Church, in Scituate, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the New England Music Festival Association, Care of Marjorie Rooen President, 36 Center Ct., Bennington, VT 05201. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2019