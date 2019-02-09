Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Daly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis J. Daly

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Francis J. Daly Obituary
Francis Joseph Daly, age 97, a native of Washington, D.C., and longtime resident of Scituate, passed away at his residence in Marshfield, on February 7, 2019. He is survived by his son, Stephen Daly of Boston; son, John Daly and his husband William Jenkins of Washington, D.C.; grandson, Colm James Daly of Bryn Mawr, Pa.; daughter-in-law, Dawn Brennan-Daly of Portland, Maine; and several nephews. His wife of 64 years, Patricia McDermott Daly, died in 2012. Frank received his degree in engineering from Catholic University in 1943. He then served in the U.S. Army Ninth Armored Division, in which he attained the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He was wounded at Bastogne, Belgium, during the Battle of the Bulge, on Christmas Day 1944. During his career as a civil engineer, he served for many years as a civilian in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Frank and Patricia traveled widely, and he enjoyed many other interests, including music, bridge, genealogy, history, crossword puzzles, and old jokes (the cornier the better). Frank's nephew, Father Tim Daly of Daytona Beach, Fla., will officiate at a Mass of Christian burial in St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. The family will receive visitors at the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset, from 4-8 on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Memorial donations may be made St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C. (www.stjohnschs.org/page/support). For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
Download Now