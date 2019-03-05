|
James "Jim" Caspersen of Scituate passed peacefully surrounded by family on March 1, 2019, at the age of 85 years. Born in Holbrook, Jim, an Army veteran, spent most of his working career at the U.S. Army Soldier R&D Center. He loved playing golf, kite flying, sailing, horseshoes, games with the kids and new tech gadgets. He was everyone's resource for fixing or building anything. He said many times, "I am a lucky man to have married my best friend", his deceased wife Dorothy "Dot" Caspersen of 61 years. He was a generous and loving man, who spent his spare time with his three children, Brian, Bruce and Brenda, along with his 9 grandchildren and the neighborhood kids. Everyone loved to hang out with Jim "Grampie". In lieu of flowers, please make donations in remembrance of Jim to the Scituate Etrusco Associates or Scituate Senior Center Council on Aging. There will be a celebration of life this summer in Scituate. Details will follow.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2019