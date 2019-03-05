|
|
Marino 'Buddy' Cuozzo, 94, formerly of both East Boston and Lynnfield passed away peacefully at home in Scituate surrounded by his loving family. Born October 9, 1924 in East Boston to Rose and Valentino Cuozzo, who came to America in 1913 from Casino, Italy. Beloved husband of Barbara (Laurano) Cuozzo. Treasured father of Rozanne Saggese of Lynnfield, Janis Pustizzi of Saugus, Debra Roberts and her husband Brian of Lynnfield, Valeri Williams, her son Jack and his father Robert of Scituate, Deirdre Gibbons and her husband Ed of Little Silver, NJ, Marino Cuozzo, Jr. of Wilmington and Kym Buckovich and her husband Paul of Scituate. Cherished grandfather of 16, great grandfather of 17 and great, great grandfather of 2. Marino lived a storied life growing up in East Boston during the depression with his 8 sisters and only brother Guy. His mother Rosie was his hero. He volunteered throughout the years for the East Boston Columbus Day celebrations and Parade of which he was Grand Marshall. This man truly loved a parade. In 1969 Marino was named Man of the Year by the East Boston Veteran's Council. He was East Boston Kiwanian of the year in 1994 and served as Revere Kiwanis President from 1993-1995. Marino served our country as a Marine Corporal in Okinawa and Guadalcanal from 1943-1946. His love of music and the drums deepened here as he was honored to be the drum major proudly representing the Marine Corps Marching Band. Upon returning from overseas Marino's love of style flourished when he opened his clothing store, Bud Elliott, in Lynn. In 1961 he was appointed Director of the Boston Housing Authority and upon retiring moved his family to Lynnfield. It was here that Marino found his passion for building. He built strong, beautiful, unique homes ~ each of the five homes he built was a reflection of his extraordinary style. Dad loved simple pleasures. He would always stop to kiss a baby's head or smell a beautiful rose. He loved animals, beautiful music, Christmas, and lets not forget dessert. If you were lucky enough you had the pleasure of seeing and hearing him play his drums. Shopping on a Saturday for the perfect suit, shoes or Fedora just made him happy. Marino was a man of Grace, a proud father and Marine who loved his country and his family with all of his heart. He will be the best dressed man in heaven. There will never be another like him ~ ever. He will never be forgotten. Our very own personal movie star. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 17 Grove Street, Lynnfield on Saturday, March 9 at 11:00 am. Following the Mass his family invites you to a celebration of his sweet life at Spinelli's, Route One South, Lynnfield, MA. Please omit Flowers, remembrances can be made in Marinos name to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. Semper Fi
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2019