Mildred "Millie" Davies of Scituate and Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away peacefully February 24, 2019, at her home in Florida, at the age 79. She was the daughter of the late George and Helen Fletcher of Scituate, born March 6, 1939, in Weymouth. Millie and her husband Thom moved to Punta Gorda, Fla., in 2004 from Scituate, where she was the Assistant Tax Collector for 30 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Scituate and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda, Fla. Millie enjoyed their home on the canal at Windmill Village, her friends, boating with Thom and her love of dance; but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Millie will be greatly missed by her husband of 60+ years, Thom; daughters, Linda, Sue and Pam; five grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. No services are planned. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Port Charlotte, Fla. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.LTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guest book. Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services, 1515 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, Fla.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2019