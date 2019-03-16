|
|
Ruth Carlson Jarvis passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019 at the age of 101. Ruth was born in Cleveland, OH on May 25, 1917. She attended Case Western Reserve University where she earned an undergraduate degree in Political Science and married her high school sweetheart, Chuck Jarvis. In 1950, Ruth moved to Scituate, MA with her husband and their three children. During her years in Scituate, Ruth was a junior high school teacher, a docent at Plimouth Plantation and a Girls Scouts executive. In 1966, she and her husband, Chuck joined the Peace Corp and served in five different postings around the world. During their service, Ruth was a teacher and librarian while Chuck led engineering projects. She wrote a book describing their experiences. In 1963, they built a simple A-frame cabin in Deering, NH as a summer escape. After Chucks passing, Ruth continued to summer in Deering and travel in winter to see family and friends the world over, spending a great deal of time in the small village of Martins Bay, Barbados. She permanently moved to Henniker, NH in 1997. In 2018, Ruth was presented with the Boston Post cane in recognition of her standing of as the oldest citizen in Henniker. Ruth was a vocal advocate for peace in Deering and Henniker, joining in weekly vigils and attending Quaker meetings. Her service and activism were recognized on her 100th birthday celebration by three proclamations and congratulations. Education was always paramount to Ruth and she was well known for her participation in LINEC at New England College. She was predeceased by her husband Chuck and daughter Judith Wood. She is survived by her daughter, Sally Sutter of Hull, MA and son, Eric Jarvis and wife, Diane of Deering, NH, nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. There will be no funeral services at this time. A celebration of Ruth's life is planned for this summer.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2019